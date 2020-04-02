Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBP opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

