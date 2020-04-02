Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 1,010.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 296,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 269,969 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

