Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISDX opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57.

