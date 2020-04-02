Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 27th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $56,454.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,891.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $57,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $163,645.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

