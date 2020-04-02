Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.02% of Exfo worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Exfo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Exfo during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Exfo Inc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exfo Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

