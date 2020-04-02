Financial Survey: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) vs. FedNat (OTCMKTS:FNHC)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FedNat pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FedNat has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FedNat is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and FedNat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00 FedNat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares presently has a consensus price target of $775.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.48%. Given Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares is more favorable than FedNat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and FedNat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $21.53 billion 0.38 $2.00 billion N/A N/A FedNat $414.96 million 0.37 $1.01 million ($0.03) -360.67

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 9.31% 7.17% 1.69% FedNat 0.24% -0.15% -0.03%

Summary

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares beats FedNat on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

