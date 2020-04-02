First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in General Electric by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.