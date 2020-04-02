First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $620,000 Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.24.

NYSE HD opened at $178.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

