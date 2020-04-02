First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $723,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

GLD opened at $149.47 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

