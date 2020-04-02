First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,248,689 shares of company stock valued at $250,772,585 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,105.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,302.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,318.87. The company has a market capitalization of $799.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.