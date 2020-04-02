First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 274 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $136.42 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.39.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,302 shares of company stock valued at $126,698,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.