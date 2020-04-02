First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $129,471,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $42,282,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 320,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.