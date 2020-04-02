FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.50. FirstEnergy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of FE opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

