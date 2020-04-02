Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

