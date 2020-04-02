FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives $104.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $76.97 on Monday. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. FMR LLC increased its stake in FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $91,775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

