Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.34% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSA opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

