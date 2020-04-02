Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,049,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,841 shares in the company, valued at $468,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 268,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $12,898,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

