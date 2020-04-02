Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,535,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 27th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,738,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FULT opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.