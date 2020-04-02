Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a positive change from Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

