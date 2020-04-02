Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.00. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 3,273,794 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jack T. Taylor bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Also, Director Conrad P. Albert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 200,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,057. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $367.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

