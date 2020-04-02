George Kurtz Sells 17,820 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $1,062,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,685,141.90.

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,195,444.70.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $8,708,178.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $139,468.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $7,944,709.92.

On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00.

CRWD opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

