Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

