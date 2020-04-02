Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.63% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:CHIH opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.