Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

