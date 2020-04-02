GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

