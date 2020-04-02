Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

NEO stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 375.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

