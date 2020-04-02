Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HXL opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

