Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

