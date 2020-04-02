Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

