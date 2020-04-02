Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 13,542 Shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.64% of New America High Income Fund worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in New America High Income Fund by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in New America High Income Fund by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

