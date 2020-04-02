Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

