Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,235 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.