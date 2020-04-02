Harry J. Thie Purchases 2,000 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Harry J. Thie purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $21,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,180 shares in the company, valued at $255,582.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JCAP opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

