Head to Head Survey: YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of YayYo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YayYo and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynga $1.32 billion 4.87 $41.92 million ($0.06) -112.67

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than YayYo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YayYo and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zynga 0 3 11 0 2.79

YayYo currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,608.33%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe YayYo is more favorable than Zynga.

Profitability

This table compares YayYo and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A Zynga 3.17% -10.12% -5.71%

Summary

Zynga beats YayYo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

