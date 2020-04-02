Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Financial Review

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Heartland Banccorp alerts:

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 22.27% N/A N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp 26.61% 9.47% 1.26%

Dividends

Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heartland Banccorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Banccorp presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 1.88 $13.20 million $6.45 8.53 Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.56 million 2.69 $6.51 million N/A N/A

Heartland Banccorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland Banccorp beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Banccorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Banccorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.