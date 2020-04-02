Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Icon were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icon alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $132.20 on Thursday. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.