ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €10.00 ($11.63) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.93 ($11.54).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

