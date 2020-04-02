Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Stock Holdings Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

