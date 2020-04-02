Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Shares of PFM opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

