Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,957,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 321,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 266,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 458,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.