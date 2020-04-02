Investors Buy High Volume of Taubman Centers Call Options (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,017 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 1,253 call options.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of -0.45.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $20,473,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 549.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 480,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 445,684 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Taubman Centers by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 172,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.