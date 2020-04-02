iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.62 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $86.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.