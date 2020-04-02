iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 448.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

