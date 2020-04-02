iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Decreased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $51.94 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.