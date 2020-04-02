iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MBB stock opened at $109.82 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $110.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,677,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

