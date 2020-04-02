iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.