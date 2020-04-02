iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.92 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

