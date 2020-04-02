Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 12.2% in March

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 27th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,066 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 123,974 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $5,671,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ITRN stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.