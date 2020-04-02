Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,609 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $147.08 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average of $150.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

