Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

